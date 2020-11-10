SC to hear Arnab Goswami's plea against Bombay HC order denying him bail on Wednesday
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a plea by Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami challenging the Bombay High Court order that dismissed his petition for interim bail in a 2018 abetment to suicide case on Monday.
A special vacation bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee will take up the plea at 10:30...
The Bombay High Court has rejected the interim bail plea of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. ‘No case has been made out for us to exercise our extraordinary jurisdiction,’ a division bench of the High Court said. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Govwernor Bhagat Sigh Koshyari spoken to the state home...