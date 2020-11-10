Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

SC to hear Arnab Goswami's plea against Bombay HC order denying him bail on Wednesday

Mid-Day Tuesday, 10 November 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a plea by Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami challenging the Bombay High Court order that dismissed his petition for interim bail in a 2018 abetment to suicide case on Monday.

A special vacation bench comprising Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee will take up the plea at 10:30...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates

Arnab Goswami’s interim bail plea rejected; Governor ‘concerned’ l Key updates 01:25

 The Bombay High Court has rejected the interim bail plea of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. ‘No case has been made out for us to exercise our extraordinary jurisdiction,’ a division bench of the High Court said. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Govwernor Bhagat Sigh Koshyari spoken to the state home...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Arnab Goswami moves HC; Sanjay Raut hits back at BJP l All the latest updates [Video]

Arnab Goswami moves HC; Sanjay Raut hits back at BJP l All the latest updates

Arnab Goswami has moved the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest in the 2018 suicide case of interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother. Goswami was arrested on Wednesday morning for allegedly..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:54Published
Arnab Goswami sent to 14-day judicial custody by court [Video]

Arnab Goswami sent to 14-day judicial custody by court

Republic TV Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by Alibag District Magistrate Court. Goswami was arrested in early..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:30Published

Related news from verified sources

Arnab Goswami moves SC challenging Bombay HC order against bail

 Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging Bombay high court's order refusing him interim bail in the 2018 abetment...
IndiaTimes

Arnab Goswami moves Supreme Court challenging Bombay HC's order refusing interim bail

 Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order, which refused to grant him interim relief...
DNA

No decision on Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's interim bail plea, Bombay HC to pass order soon

 The Bombay High Court on Saturday reserved its order on an interim bail plea of Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who has been arrested in abetment of...
Zee News