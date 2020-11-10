Senior Republic TV executive held in fake TRP scam

Watch: Arnab Goswami arrested; I&B Minister draws ‘emergency’ analogy



Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami has been arrested in connection with a 2018 suicide case. A team of Mumbai police went to the journalist’s residence this morning and arrested him. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away. The case relates to death by suicide by an architect and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswamis Republic TV. The case was reopened in May, 2020 after the architect’s daughter alleged that the police had not investigated the alleged non-payment of dues from Goswami's channel, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018. Goswami had earlier been booked in two cases related to his alleged provocative remarks and defaming Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in a television debate on Palghar mob lynching incident and Bandra station crowding incident report at NM Joshi Marg police station and Pydhonie police station respectively. The channel is also involved in a probe over the alleged TRP scam. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:20 Published now