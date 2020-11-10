Senior Republic TV executive held in fake TRP scam
Tuesday, 10 November 2020 () Republic TV's distribution head Ghanshyam Singh was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged TRP (Television Rating Point) rigging scam, a Mumbai crime branch official said.
Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami has been arrested in connection with a 2018 suicide case. A team of Mumbai police went to the journalist’s residence this morning and arrested him. Goswami, who was seen being pushed into the police van, claimed he was assaulted by police at his home, while being taken away. The case relates to death by suicide by an architect and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by Goswamis Republic TV. The case was reopened in May, 2020 after the architect’s daughter alleged that the police had not investigated the alleged non-payment of dues from Goswami's channel, which she claimed drove her father and grandmother to suicide in May 2018. Goswami had earlier been booked in two cases related to his alleged provocative remarks and defaming Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi in a television debate on Palghar mob lynching incident and Bandra station crowding incident report at NM Joshi Marg police station and Pydhonie police station respectively. The channel is also involved in a probe over the alleged TRP scam. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:20Published
The Bombay High Court has rejected the interim bail plea of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. ‘No case has been made out for us to exercise our extraordinary jurisdiction,’ a division bench of the High Court said. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Govwernor Bhagat Sigh Koshyari spoken to the state home minister Anil Deshmukh and conveyed his concern for Arnab’s health and security. He also urged the minister to allow Arnab’s family members to meet and speak to him. Goswami and two others were arrested by Alibaug police on November 4 in connection with the suicide of architect-interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother in 2018 over alleged non-payment of dues by companies of the three accused. Arnab Goswami was initially kept at a local school which is designated as a COVID-19 quarantine centre for the Alibaug prison. He was shifted to the Taloja jail in Raigad district on Sunday after allegedly being found using a mobile phone while in judicial custody. A big political war has also erupted over Goswami’s arrest in the case with BJP leaders protesting in several places. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:25Published
Actress Nora Fatehi was snapped in Mumbai's Bandra area on November 09. She was seen in teal blue shade skirt-crop top and paired it with white sneakers. On the other side, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan was spotted outside a film studio in Bandra. He will be next seen in film 'Coolie no. 1'. Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi was also spotted in Mumbai. He will be next seen in film 'Phone Bhoot'. Actress Kriti Kharbanda was snapped in casuals at Juhu area. She'll be next seen in film 'Vaan'. Sara Ali Khan was spotted at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. She will be next seen in film 'Atrangi Re'.
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at residence of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal in Mumbai on November 09. Earlier, NCB had arrested Arjun Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades' brother Agisilaos Demetriades. Speaking to media, the Zonal Director (Mumbai) of NCB, Sameer Wankhede said, "Nobody has been arrested as of now and investigations are going on. I can only reveal that today we have conducted a search and have issued summons for Wednesday (November 11) and Thursday (November 12)." "Nothing has been seized from residence of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal," he added. NCB also conducted raid at filmmaker Firoz Nadiadwala's house on November 07 and confirmed the recovery of drugs. Nadiadwala's wife Shabana Saeed has been arrested.