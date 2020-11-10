Global  
 

Senior Republic TV executive held in fake TRP scam

Tuesday, 10 November 2020
Republic TV's distribution head Ghanshyam Singh was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the alleged TRP (Television Rating Point) rigging scam, a Mumbai crime branch official said.
