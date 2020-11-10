Global  
 

Adversaries may take advantage if we do not have strong armed forces: CDS General Bipin Rawat

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 10 November 2020
The Indian armed forces are operating in a very complex, and uncertain environment and they must continue to enhance capabilities for peace in the region as India's adversaries may take advantage if its military power is not strong, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Tuesday.
