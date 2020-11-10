Adversaries may take advantage if we do not have strong armed forces: CDS General Bipin Rawat
The Indian armed forces are operating in a very complex, and uncertain environment and they must continue to enhance capabilities for peace in the region as India's adversaries may take advantage if its military power is not strong, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat said on Tuesday.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bipin Rawat Current Chief of Defence Staff of India
Diwali 2020: PM Narendra Modi to Celebrate Deepavali With Indian Soldiers at Longewala in JaisalmerJaisalmer, November 14: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate Diwali with Indian soldiers at Longewala in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer today. India's Chief of..
WorldNews
PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with jawans in JaisalmerPM Narendra Modi will travel to Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Saturday to keep his annual Diwali date with the armed forces. The first stop in his Diwali schedule..
IndiaTimes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers on Jaisalmer borderPrime Minister can visit the Jaisalmer border of Rajasthan this time to celebrate Diwali. Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, Army Chief MM Narvane, may also..
DNA
‘Must shed dependency on other nations’: Gen Rawat on defence production
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:06Published
Related videos from verified sources