Mumbai: BMC identifies 1 lakh frontline workers who will get COVID-19 vaccine first
Wednesday, 11 November 2020 () The *Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation* (BMC), the country's richest civic body, has identified 1 lakh frontline workers who will be given the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 warriors, who are working in government and private hospitals will be given the vaccine first after the trial runs are completed and the vaccine is...
Citizens are eagerly waiting for a vaccine as India’s Covid-19 cases crossed the 84 lakh mark. An Indian government-backed vaccine could be launched as early as February - months earlier than expected - as last-stage trials begin this month, according to reports. Hindustan Times’ Senior Editor...