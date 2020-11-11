Global  
 

Mumbai: BMC identifies 1 lakh frontline workers who will get COVID-19 vaccine first

Mid-Day Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
The *Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation* (BMC), the country's richest civic body, has identified 1 lakh frontline workers who will be given the COVID-19 vaccine. The COVID-19 warriors, who are working in government and private hospitals will be given the vaccine first after the trial runs are completed and the vaccine is...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content
'Covid vaccine should be free': Dr Gagandeep Kang on India's vaccine distribution strategy

'Covid vaccine should be free': Dr Gagandeep Kang on India's vaccine distribution strategy

 Citizens are eagerly waiting for a vaccine as India's Covid-19 cases crossed the 84 lakh mark. An Indian government-backed vaccine could be launched as early as February - months earlier than expected - as last-stage trials begin this month, according to reports. Hindustan Times' Senior Editor...

