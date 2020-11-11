Global  
 

Dwayne Johnson to produce reboot of The Scorpion King

Bollywood Life Wednesday, 11 November 2020 ()
Dwayne Johnson starred in the 2002 release, "The Scorpion King", which was a prequel that told the story of the titular warrior, also known as Mathyaus. The film earned $178.7 million globally and made Johnson a Hollywood star.
