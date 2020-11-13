Global  
 

Narendra Modi, Joe Biden will speak at mutually convenient time: Centre

Mid-Day Friday, 13 November 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States president-elect Joe Biden will speak with each other in due course at a mutually convenient time, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday and asserted that India-US ties enjoy bipartisan support in America.

The MEA's assertion comes days after Biden defeated incumbent...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: 'PM Modi and Joe Biden will speak at mutually convenient time': MEA

'PM Modi and Joe Biden will speak at mutually convenient time': MEA 02:00

 The ministry of external affairs said that a telephone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US president-elect Joe Biden will happen 'in due course at a mutually convenient time'. The ministry also asserted that the India-US ties enjoy bipartisan support in America. "A call between them will...

