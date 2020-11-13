Narendra Modi, Joe Biden will speak at mutually convenient time: Centre

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources India will be significant partner for bulk production of COVID vaccine: Indian Envoy



Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to President-elect Joe Biden over phone on November 17. Both of them discussed various issues including the COVID-19 pandemic. Indian Ambassador to US, Taranjit Singh.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published 8 hours ago PM Modi speaks to US President-elect Joe Biden, congratulates him for his win



Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 17 spoke to the United States President-elect Joe Biden on the phone to congratulate him for his victory. PM modi also extended warm wishes for Vice.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:39 Published 8 hours ago President-elect Joe Biden calls for unity against COVID-19



Meanwhile, President-elect Joe Biden held a press briefing Monday afternoon outlining his plans for improving the economy which includes continuing to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden saying the.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 01:32 Published 1 day ago

Related news from verified sources Congratulating Joe Biden: The Silent Men and the Silly World The world is unsure whether to recognise Joe Biden as US president-elect or not. Is it time for congratulations? Trump intends to challenge Biden's "election"...

PRAVDA 1 week ago



