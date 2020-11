You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Delhi-NCR wakes up to dense smog, sixth consecutive ‘severe’ air day



Delhi-NCR woke up to a grey morning as air quality remained in the ‘severe’ category for the sixth consecutive day. The city’s air quality index (AQI) reading on Tuesday morning was 487. The smog.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:31 Published 4 days ago Dense layer of haze lingers over Delhi leading to 'zero visibility'



Thick layer of smog engulfed the national capital leading to reduced visibility in various areas. Air quality continues to deteriorate in Delhi. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, air.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:33 Published 4 days ago Pollution situation could worsen in Delhi if people burst crackers: IMD



Air quality continues to deteriorate in the national capital due to the increasing pollutants and smoke. The Air Quality Index was in 'severe' category in parts of Delhi on November 09. Indian.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08 Published 5 days ago