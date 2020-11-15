Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

DIWALI 2020: Neha Kakkar showers kisses on Rohanpreet Singh as they celebrate their first festival of lights together in Dubai — watch video

Bollywood Life Sunday, 15 November 2020 ()
Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated Diwali in Dubai together. The singer shared a pretty video in which she could be seen planting kisses on Rohanpreet's cheeks. Read more...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch how India celebrated Diwali 2020 amid pandemic

Watch how India celebrated Diwali 2020 amid pandemic 02:19

 More than a billion Indians celebrated Diwali on Saturday amid twin concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and rising air pollution that is enveloping the country’s north in a cloud of thick toxic smog. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is typically celebrated by socializing and...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Diwali 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend their wishes to nation [Video]

Diwali 2020: PM Modi, President Kovind, others extend their wishes to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali. He wished for the festival to bring 'brightness and happiness'. This year too, PM Modi has continued the tradition of spending..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:10Published
Himansh Kohli calls out fake video that shows him apologising to ex-lover Neha Kakkar [Video]

Himansh Kohli calls out fake video that shows him apologising to ex-lover Neha Kakkar

Actor Himansh Kohli has called out a fake video that shows him allegedly apologising to former girlfriend, singer Neha Kakkar. #HimanshKohli

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:58Published
Neha Kakkar- Rohanpreet gives sneak peak of their honeymoon [Video]

Neha Kakkar- Rohanpreet gives sneak peak of their honeymoon

Singer Neha Kakkar is now holidaying with her husband, RohanPreet Singh, in Dubai.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:36Published