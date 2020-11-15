DIWALI 2020: Neha Kakkar showers kisses on Rohanpreet Singh as they celebrate their first festival of lights together in Dubai — watch video
Sunday, 15 November 2020 () Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated Diwali in Dubai together. The singer shared a pretty video in which she could be seen planting kisses on Rohanpreet's cheeks. Read more...
More than a billion Indians celebrated Diwali on Saturday amid twin concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and rising air pollution that is enveloping the country’s north in a cloud of thick toxic smog. Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, is typically celebrated by socializing and...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali. He wished for the festival to bring 'brightness and happiness'. This year too, PM Modi has continued the tradition of spending..
