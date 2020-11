You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Mayor De Blasio Speaks At Brooklyn Church



New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks to Brooklyn church about latest on coronavirus pandemic. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 09:38 Published 9 hours ago Gov. Cuomo Gives COVID Vaccine Update



New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gives update on coronavirus vaccine and distribution at Riverside Church. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 18:26 Published 10 hours ago Tighter COVID-19 Restrictions Now In Effect In Indiana



Saturday was a record day in Indiana with more than 8,400 new COVID-19 cases and 25 new reported deaths. In an effort to slow the spread in the state, new restrictions went into effect at midnight.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:38 Published 12 hours ago