COVID-19: Cases rise but Maharashtra fatalities drop to all-time low of 50

Mid-Day Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
COVID-19: Cases rise but Maharashtra fatalities drop to all-time low of 50COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rose by more than 5,700 cases again on Sunday taking its total tally to 17.80 lakh cases, however the number of COVID-related fatalities dropped to an all-time-low figure of 50 deaths. The city's daily count rose further over 1,100 cases even as the number of COVID-related casualties remained fewer...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Schools in Mumbai to remain shut till Dec 31: Maharashtra minister

Schools in Mumbai to remain shut till Dec 31: Maharashtra minister 01:18

 Maharashtra government on November 20 announced the decision to extend closure of schools in Mumbai till December 31 as COVID cases in the city are on rise. Maharashtra's School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad confirmed the news. "Maharashtra government has decided to keep schools shut till...

