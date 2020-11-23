COVID-19: Cases rise but Maharashtra fatalities drop to all-time low of 50
Monday, 23 November 2020 ()
COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra rose by more than 5,700 cases again on Sunday taking its total tally to 17.80 lakh cases, however the number of COVID-related fatalities dropped to an all-time-low figure of 50 deaths. The city's daily count rose further over 1,100 cases even as the number of COVID-related casualties remained fewer...
