COVID-19: Cases rise but Maharashtra fatalities drop to all-time low of 50

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Watch: Shopping urge overpowers COVID fear at Delhi's crowded Sarojini Nagar



Huge crowd was seen shopping at Delhi's famous Sarojini Nagar Market amid spike in COVID-19 cases. Social distancing norms went for a toss at jam-pecked shopping hub. The total cases in national.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:23 Published 15 hours ago India records 45,209 new COVID-19 infections



India on November 22 recorded 45,209 new COVID-19 infections. With this spike, India's total cases rose to 90,95,807. With 501 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,33,227. Currently, the number of total active.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:18 Published 21 hours ago COVID In New York: Business Owners On Edge Over Possible Shutdown In NYC



Many New York City business owners are on edge about another possible shutdown as COVID cases continue to climb; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:24 Published 1 day ago