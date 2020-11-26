Mumbai's total count grows by over 1,000 COVID-19 cases

With 44,059 new cases, India's total COVID-19 tally crossed 91-lakh mark India's COVID-19 tally reached 91,39,866 on November 23. As compared to yesterday, a significant rise in new COVID-19 cases was observed. The spike of 44,059 new cases and 511 deaths reported in last..

India records 37,975 new COVID-19 infections today With 37,975 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 91,77,841. With 480 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,34,218. Total active cases stood at 4,38,667. Total cured cases at 86,04,955 with..

Coronavirus cases in Florida November 25th There are 8,555 new cases in Florida and a total of 953,300 total cases since the pandemic has begun.

COVID-19: Mumbai still leads in Maharashtra with fresh cases After a steady rise, the numbers in the state dropped to 4,153 cases on Monday taking its total tally to 17.84 lakh cases, while the number of COVID-related...

Error in reporting COVID-19 data resulted in overestimation of case count on Monday, province says Ontario is reporting 1,009 new cases of COVID-19 but the province says an error in reporting yesterday’s data has resulted in an underestimation of today’s...

