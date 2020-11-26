Global  
 

Mumbai's total count grows by over 1,000 COVID-19 cases

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra continued to climb, rising by more than 6,000 on Wednesday and the total count reached around 17.95 lakh infections. The daily fatalities due to the disease rose by 65 in the state, including 17 in Mumbai. The daily infections in the city again rose by 1,144.

State health department...
0
