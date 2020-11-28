NMMC ramps up COVID-19 testing to stop second wave
Saturday, 28 November 2020 ()
In an attempt to stop the expected second wave of the pandemic, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is leaving no stone unturned. Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar has begun the ‘Mission break the chain 2’ initiative to contain the spread by increased daily testing and tracing. NMMC has managed to keep the daily...
