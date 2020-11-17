RBI proposes amalgamation of Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank
Tuesday, 17 November 2020 ()
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday proposed a draft scheme of amalgamation of the beleaguered Lakshmi Vilas Bank with DBS Bank India Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of DBS Bank Ltd, Singapore.
The RBI has also placed the Lakshmi Vilas Bank under moratorium for 30 days and superseded its Board owing to serious...
