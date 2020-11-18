'Periodic pangs of anxiety', Salman Khurshid snubs Kapil Sibal

Global  
 

After Kapil Sibal openly attacked the Congress leadership over the party's poor show in the Bihar Assembly polls, former Foreign Minister Salman Khurshid on Tuesday used couplets of last Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar and said that if "we are explicitly or implicitly willing to compromise with the principles to regain power,...
