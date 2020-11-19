Build solutions for the world: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to techies at Bengaluru summit
Lauding the Indian IT sector for adapting to the new norm of working from home or for that matter from anywhere amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the techies to build tech solutions to benefit the entire world.
"The Indian IT industry should design and develop technology solutions that...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources