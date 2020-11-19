Global  
 

Build solutions for the world: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to techies at Bengaluru summit

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 November 2020
Lauding the Indian IT sector for adapting to the new norm of working from home or for that matter from anywhere amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the techies to build tech solutions to benefit the entire world.

"The Indian IT industry should design and develop technology solutions that...
 During Bengaluru Summit 2020, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Indian tech solutions have potential to go global. "India is uniquely positioned to leap ahead in the information era. We have the best minds as well as the biggest market. Our local tech solutions have the potential to go global....

