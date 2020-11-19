Global  
 

COVID-19: Municipal corporations in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad ban Chhath puja in public places

Mid-Day Thursday, 19 November 2020 ()
Municipal corporations of Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad have banned the Chhath puja celebrations at public places and near water bodies, in view of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, many other state governments have urged people to celebrate Chhath at their home. Maharashtra has reported 81,207 active COVID-19 cases, 16,30,111 recoveries and...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Penalty for not wearing mask increased to Rs 2000 in Delhi: Kejriwal

Penalty for not wearing mask increased to Rs 2000 in Delhi: Kejriwal 01:29

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 19 announced that the penalty for not wearing a mask in public places has been raised to Rs 2000 from the existing Rs 500. The decision comes in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital where highest single day death toll was recorded...

