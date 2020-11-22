Global  
 

Comic Bharti Singh arrested for ganja consumption

Mid-Day Sunday, 22 November 2020 ()
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested comedienne Bharti Singh in a drug-related inquiry on Saturday. After finding drugs at her home during a raid, the NCB called Singh in for questioning on Saturday morning, and she was arrested late evening. An NCB official said that 86 grams of ganja was recovered from Singh's house. In...
