Comic Bharti Singh arrested for ganja consumption

Sunday, 22 November 2020 () The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested comedienne Bharti Singh in a drug-related inquiry on Saturday. After finding drugs at her home during a raid, the NCB called Singh in for questioning on Saturday morning, and she was arrested late evening. An NCB official said that 86 grams of ganja was recovered from Singh's house. In...
Comedian Bharti Singh on Nov 21 arrested by NCB after recovery of ganja from her residence. Bharti's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa has been sent for medical examination. NCB raided production office and house of comedian Bharti Singh and recovered 86.5 gms of ganja. Both Bharti and her husband Haarsh...
Comedian Bharti Singh arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on November 21. Bharti's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa also arrived at NCB office. NCB conducted raid at their residence,..
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai on November 21. They summoned Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Earlier, several Bollywood..