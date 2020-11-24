SC dismisses sacked BSF jawan's plea challenging PM Modi's election from Varanasi

Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the plea of sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav who had sought annulment of 2019 VaranasiLok Sabha elections claiming that his nomination papers were illegally rejected. Yadav had filed nomination against PM Narendra Modi who was re-elected to Lok Sabha from Varanasi constituency in 2019. The SC upheld the Allahabad High Court judgment.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Sarnath Archaeological Site in Varanasi on Monday evening. The prime minister was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PM Modi watched the light and sound show at the Sarnath site. Earlier the prime minister also watched the laser show at the ghats. This comes after PM Modi attended Dev Deepawali Mahotsav at Raj Ghat in Varanasi, earlier in the day. The prime minister lit the customary first diya at the Raj Ghat. Watch the full video for more details.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended 'Dev Deepawali Mahotsav' in UP's Varanasi on November 30. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended 'Dev Deepawali Mahotsav' along with PM Modi today. Celebrations took place at large scale on this auspicious occasion. Addressing at the event, PM Modi said, "The statue of the Annapurna deity which was stolen over 100 years ago, is now on its way back here," "It is a matter of great fortune that 'Mata Annapurna' will come back to her original home. Statues of our deities are part of our priceless legacy," he added.
Troops of Border Security Force (BSF) of South Bengal Frontier rescued scarlet birds. These were being smuggled from Bangladesh to India. The scarlet birds were being smuggled by smugglers through the location of Border Out Post Tetulberia.
A BSF officer crawled 150 feet into a tunnel used by Jaish terrorists. The tunnel was used by 4 Jaish terrorists who were killed in a gunfight on November 19. The tunnel used was detected at the international border of J&K's Samba. Comdt Rathore of 173 battalion recovered packets of biscuits & other food wrappers. The ‘Master Cuisine Cupcake’ biscuits recovered is a Lahore based product. Its manufacturing date was of May 2020 & expiry date was 17 November 2020. People aware of the probe said attackers stayed inside the tunnel before moving out. Watch the full video for more.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition over the farmer protests. While addressing a public meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, PM Modi said that those people who cheated farmers for several decades have now lost power and are spreading lies and fear in the minds of the farmers. ‘These same people have in the past played tricks with farmers in the name of MSP, loan waiver and fertiliser subsidy,’ PM Modi said. He added that his government is committed to increasing the income of farmers. ‘The new agricultural laws have been brought in for benefit of the farmers. We will see and experience benefits of these new laws in the coming days,’ he added. PM Modi said that it is natural for some farmers to have questions and added that they were skeptical as they had been cheated in the past. The attack comes as thousands of farmers are gathered at the entry points of the national capital, seeking the repeal of the three laws. The opposition has been targeting the Modi government over the plight of the farmers. Watch the full video for all the details.
Ahead of Hyderabad elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda addressed a rally on November 27. Nadda said, "Before my arrival, it was said that a party president is coming for 'gully ka chunav'. It is disrespect to the electorate of Hyderabad. 74 lakh voters, 5 Lok Sabha seat and 24 Assembly constituencies and over 1 crore population - is it a gully to you?" GHMC elections are scheduled to be held on December 01 and counting of votes will take place on December 04.
From a study on whether currency notes can be potent carriers of the virus, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers to discuss a vaccine distribution plan - here are the top news updates on the Covid-19 pandemic. A Bank of England study found that risk of infection from banknotes is low. An ICMR scientist told the Allahabad High Court that a vaccine will be available in the near future. Prime Minister Modi said that the number of doses required and cost of vaccine is still unknown. Meanwhile, Russia said its Sputnik V vaccine has over 90% efficacy as per second interim study. Watch the full video for the other updates on the spread of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus.
As the country sees a heated debate on 'love jihad', Uttar Pradesh Law Commission's chairperson Aditya Nath Mittal commented on the report on a religious conversion law. Mittal said that the report holds conversion by means of enticement, coercion, misrepresentation, promise of better education or lifestyle, or instilling fear of divine displeasure punishable. The punishment can go up to 10 years in prison is there is mass conversion, while converting a minor or a member of SC/ST community can entail jail for up to 7 years. Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court held that earlier order calling conversion just for marriage unacceptable did not lay down good law. Watch the full video for more.
