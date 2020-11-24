SC dismisses sacked BSF jawan's plea challenging PM Modi's election from Varanasi

‘Same people who cheated farmers…’: PM Modi blames opposition for protests



Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition over the farmer protests. While addressing a public meeting in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi, PM Modi said that those people who cheated farmers for several decades have now lost power and are spreading lies and fear in the minds of the farmers. ‘These same people have in the past played tricks with farmers in the name of MSP, loan waiver and fertiliser subsidy,’ PM Modi said. He added that his government is committed to increasing the income of farmers. ‘The new agricultural laws have been brought in for benefit of the farmers. We will see and experience benefits of these new laws in the coming days,’ he added. PM Modi said that it is natural for some farmers to have questions and added that they were skeptical as they had been cheated in the past. The attack comes as thousands of farmers are gathered at the entry points of the national capital, seeking the repeal of the three laws. The opposition has been targeting the Modi government over the plight of the farmers. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:17 Published on January 1, 1970