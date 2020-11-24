Global  
 

SC dismisses sacked BSF jawan's plea challenging PM Modi's election from Varanasi

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 24 November 2020
The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected the plea of sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav who had sought annulment of 2019 Varanasi Lok Sabha elections claiming that his nomination papers were illegally rejected. Yadav had filed nomination against PM Narendra Modi who was re-elected to Lok Sabha from Varanasi constituency in 2019. The SC upheld the Allahabad High Court judgment.
