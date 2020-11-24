Madras Atomic Power Station braces for Cyclone Nivar; Tamil Nadu declares public holiday on Wednesday
Tuesday, 24 November 2020 () The Madras Atomic Power Station situated in Kalpakkam, 70-km away from Chennai city and adjoining the Bay of Bengal, has activated its Cyclone protection machinery as Tamil Nadu and Puducherry brace for the impact of severe Cyclone 'Nivar'.
