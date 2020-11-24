Madras Atomic Power Station braces for Cyclone Nivar; Tamil Nadu declares public holiday on Wednesday

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cyclone Nivar: 22 teams available on ground, 8 teams on standby, informs NDRF DG



Ahead of 'Cyclone Nivar', a total of 22 teams are available on the ground and 8 teams are on the standby, informed SN Pradhan, Director General, National Disaster Response Force while addressing a.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:49 Published 16 minutes ago Centre, states working together to save people: PM Modi on 'Cyclone Nivar'



Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Nov 24 over 'Cyclone Nivar'. He said, "I spoke to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and will.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:02 Published 2 hours ago Cyclone Nivar: Rainfall in Chennai; PM Modi assures support l Latest updates



Intermittent rainfall was witnessed in several parts of Chennai ahead of Cyclone Nivar’s landfall on Wednesday. Cyclone Nivar is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. Widespread rain &.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:14 Published 5 hours ago