Madras Atomic Power Station braces for Cyclone Nivar; Tamil Nadu declares public holiday on Wednesday

Zee News Tuesday, 24 November 2020 ()
The Madras Atomic Power Station situated in Kalpakkam, 70-km away from Chennai city and adjoining the Bay of Bengal, has activated its Cyclone protection machinery as Tamil Nadu and Puducherry brace for the impact of severe Cyclone 'Nivar'. 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Cyclone Nivar may intensify into severe storm by Wednesday | Oneindia News

Cyclone Nivar may intensify into severe storm by Wednesday | Oneindia News 02:56

 Tamil Nadu braces for cyclone Nivar; Oxford Covid-19 vaccine can be 90% effective; Case against Netflix officials over kissing scene in temple; Comedian Bharti Singh, husband granted bail in drugs case; Israel PM flew to Saudi Arabia for talks with prince Salman and more news. #CycloneNivar...

