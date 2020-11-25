One of the staunchest pillars of the Congress: Party mourns for Ahmed Patel

‘Have you become General Dyer?’: Opposition slams Nitish over Munger firing



Opposition has hit out at the Nitish Kumar led Bihar government over the Munger firing incident where one person was killed and several others, including policemen were injured. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi slammed Chief Minister Nitish and questioned if he had become ‘General Dyer’. Singhvi said that the firing during Durga idol immersion was condemnable and added that the state government had crossed all limits of barbarity. Singhvi added that the end of the Nitish Kumar government is near and people will throw them out from the state. He also questioned why the BJP, which always speaks about temples & priests, is silent on the firing on innocent devotees. A purported video of the incident shows security personnel baton-charging a group of people in the immersion procession. Meanwhile, the police have said that the one person who was killed was hit by a bullet fired by somebody from among the crowd. The incident comes as polling for the first phase in the state is now underway. Watch the full video for all the details.

