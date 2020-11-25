One of the staunchest pillars of the Congress: Party mourns for Ahmed Patel

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on being asked about recent losses in Bihar assembly polls and by-polls said that "people in the party have lost connection on ground." "We all are worried about losses, especially about Bihar and by-polls results. I don't blame the leadership for the loss. Our...
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of November 25, his son Faisal confirmed. He was 71. In a tweet, Faisal said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am. "With profound grief and sorrow, I regret to announce the sad and untimely demise of my father, Mr. Ahmed Patel at 25/11/2020, 03:30 AM. After testing positive for COVID-19 around a month back, his health worsened further due to multiple organ failures. May Allah grant him Jannatul firdaus, inshallah," he tweeted, requesting all their well-wishers to adhere to the COVID-19 regulations by avoiding mass gatherings. "...also maintain social distancing norms at all times," Faisal tweeted. Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15. On October 1, Patel, while disclosing that he was tested positive for the COVID-19, had urged all those who came in contact with him in past few days to undergo self-isolation.
Opposition has hit out at the Nitish Kumar led Bihar government over the Munger firing incident where one person was killed and several others, including policemen were injured. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi slammed Chief Minister Nitish and questioned if he had become ‘General Dyer’. Singhvi said that the firing during Durga idol immersion was condemnable and added that the state government had crossed all limits of barbarity. Singhvi added that the end of the Nitish Kumar government is near and people will throw them out from the state. He also questioned why the BJP, which always speaks about temples & priests, is silent on the firing on innocent devotees. A purported video of the incident shows security personnel baton-charging a group of people in the immersion procession. Meanwhile, the police have said that the one person who was killed was hit by a bullet fired by somebody from among the crowd. The incident comes as polling for the first phase in the state is now underway. Watch the full video for all the details.
BJP leader Uma Bharti has said that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav would not have able t o govern the state even if he had become Chief Minister. Uma Bharti said that Lalu’s company would have run the show and Tejashwi would have lost control. ‘Tejashwi is a very good boy. But Bihar was saved by the skin of its teeth because he wouldn't have been able to run the state. Lalu would have ultimately been at the helm pushing Bihar back into jungle raj,’ Bharti said. She added that Tejashwi would have faced a situation akin to what Digvijaya Singh did to the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. Tejashwi Yadav led RJD emerged as the single largest party in Bihar but failed to reach majority mark in the state. NDA won 125 seats in the state with BJP winning 74 seats alone, while JDU won 43 seats. Congress, which fought polls in alliance with Tejashwi led RJD managed to win only 19 seats in the state. Watch the full video for all the details.
