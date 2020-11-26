India extends international flights suspension till December 31

On November 05, International Suspension Bridge at Dharchula was reopened for 3 hours for movement of people, including patients, students and labourers. People from India moved to Nepal and vice-versa..
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has continued the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till November 30th. However, the flight regulatory body also said that international..
The international Suspension bridge in Uttarakhand's Dharchula town has been reopened for three days to facilitate the Nepali citizens who had served the Indian Army and other Indian organisations and..