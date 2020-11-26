India extends international flights suspension till December 31

International Suspension Bridge opens briefly to facilitate movement at Nepal border in Uttarakhand



On November 05, International Suspension Bridge at Dharchula was reopened for 3 hours for movement of people, including patients, students and labourers. People from India moved to Nepal and vice-versa.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:06 Published 3 weeks ago

DGCA suspends international flights till November 30th | Oneindia News



The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has continued the suspension of scheduled international passenger flights till November 30th. However, the flight regulatory body also said that international.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:15 Published on October 28, 2020