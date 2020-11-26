Global  
 

India extends international flights suspension till December 31

Mid-Day Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
The Indian government on Thursday extended the suspension of scheduled international commercial passenger services till December 31 in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in a notification 'Travel and Visa restrictions related to COVID-19', said, "In partial modification of...
