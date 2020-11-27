Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Mumbai: Railways says kids will not be allowed at stations

Mid-Day Friday, 27 November 2020 ()
Over a month back women were allowed on suburban local trains but the railways have observed that a lot of the times even children accompany them. In view of this, on Thursday the authorities issued a notice saying that entry of kids should be restricted with immediate effect and the rule be applicable on both the *Central* and...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Indian Railways plan to serve tea in Kulhad at every stations across country [Video]

Indian Railways plan to serve tea in Kulhad at every stations across country

In an attempt to make India plastic-free, Indian Railways is now planning to serve tea in Kulhad (earthen cups) at every railway stations across the country, informed Railway Minister Piyush Goyal at..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Testing at Mumbai's railway stations gets streamlined

Testing at Mumbai's railway stations gets streamlined After assessment of crowds on Day 1, the BMC and the railways co-ordinated to get more testing booths in place on Thursday, for improved management of passengers...
Mid-Day