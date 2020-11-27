Global  
 

Delhi police make arrangements at Burari ground, farmers inspect site

Mid-Day Friday, 27 November 2020
Delhi Police on Friday made the necessary arrangements at the Nirankari ground in Burari after they gave permission to the protesting farmers to enter Delhi and stage a protest at the designated ground.

Some representatives of the farmers also inspected the site along with senior police officers. The development came after the...
