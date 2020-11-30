PM Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi today, inaugurate widened NH stretch, attend Dev Deepawali
Monday, 30 November 2020 () Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Monday (November 30) to dedicate to the nation the widened Handia-Rajatalab section of National Highway 19, officials said.
While addressing the nation during 'Mann Ki Baat' on November 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Every Indian would feel proud to know that an ancient idol of Devi Annapurna is being brought back from Canada to India." "Almost 100 years ago in 1913, this idol was stolen from a temple in Varanasi...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will offer production-linked incentives for high-efficiency solar modules to boost the generation of electricity from renewable sources which has the..
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the concluding session of 80th All India Presiding Officers Conference via video conferencing on November 26. While addressing the event, PM paid tribute to the..