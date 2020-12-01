Early sight of Dolphins along Mumbai coast this year Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Dolphins may have made an appearance along *Mumbai’s* coastline earlier than usual this year.



As per a report in Hindustan Times, conservation biologist and *Malabar Hill* resident Darshan Khatau, who has been documenting the movement of the Indian Ocean humpback dolphin annually for the last four years, said sporadic... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

