Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Early sight of Dolphins along Mumbai coast this year

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Dolphins may have made an appearance along *Mumbai’s* coastline earlier than usual this year.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, conservation biologist and *Malabar Hill* resident Darshan Khatau, who has been documenting the movement of the Indian Ocean humpback dolphin annually for the last four years, said sporadic...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like