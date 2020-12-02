Fake phone call from number attributed to Supriya Sule asks votes for BJP, NCP files complaint

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources FIR filed against Lalu Prasad over his alleged phone call to BJP MLA



BJP MLA from Pirpainti, Lallan Kumar Paswan on November 26 handed over transcript of alleged phone call he received from jailed Lalu Yadav, to police. RJD chief allegedly asked him to not to vote in.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:08 Published 2 weeks ago PM Modi thanks nation for enthusiastically participating in festival of democracy



Celebrations at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital is underway following the victory of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar elections 2020. Prime Minister.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:14 Published on November 11, 2020 Bihar Election Results: Why is counting slow and when will the results be annouced|Oneindia News



The counting of the Bihar assembly polls is underway and the trends show a clear lead for the NDA, with the BJP increasing its gap against the rest, the Opposition is holding onto hope given the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:22 Published on November 10, 2020