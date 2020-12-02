Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fake phone call from number attributed to Supriya Sule asks votes for BJP, NCP files complaint

Mid-Day Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of resorting to “dirty tricks” to manipulate voters after a fake phone call from a number attributed to NCP MP *Supriya Sule*’s name was used to solicit votes for the *BJP*.

As per a report on Mumbai Mirror, Marathwada’s Osmanabad voters got...
0
