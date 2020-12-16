Watch Video: Dolphins make a splash in Vashi Creek and Mumbaikars are delighted Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Mumbaikars spotted dolphins playing over *Vashi* Creek on Friday and they can’t have enough of the photos and videos. After an insurmountable lockdown, watching something so joyous is giving many people hope for a positive tomorrow.



Many took to twitter to share the video of what appears to be two baby dolphins playing in... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Dolphins near Mumbai shore astonish people: Viral video | Oneindia News



Mumbaikars were astonished to see dolphins frolicking in the waters of vashi creek as a video of the incident went viral. Dolphins venturing so close to the shore is a rare sight. Watch the video of.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:23 Published 1 week ago

