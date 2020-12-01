Global  
 

2 Delhi patients found reinfected with COVID-19 within month of recovery: Hospital

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has reported two peculiar cases about two patients which it says have re-contracted the Covid-19 infection within a short span of recovery from the viral disease.

The patients include a man with a co-morbidity and a healthcare staff of the hospital itself. As per the hospital, the man was found to be...
