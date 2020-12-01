2 Delhi patients found reinfected with COVID-19 within month of recovery: Hospital
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital has reported two peculiar cases about two patients which it says have re-contracted the Covid-19 infection within a short span of recovery from the viral disease.
The patients include a man with a co-morbidity and a healthcare staff of the hospital itself. As per the hospital, the man was found to be...
Ninety-four per cent of the COVID-19 patients discharged to home health care, achieved statistically significant improvements in symptom burden and functional outcomes and 87 per cent had no adverse events, suggests a new study. The study was conducted by the researchers of the University of...