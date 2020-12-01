Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sputnik V from Russia arrives in India for clinal trials

Mid-Day Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Sputnik V, the first registered Covid-19 vaccine from Russia arrived in India on Tuesday for clinical trials. Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Dr Reddy's Laboratories today initiated the clinical trials of the vaccine, the Indian pharma company said.

Russia became the first country to register the world's first...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: CM Yediyurappa launches phase-3 trials of Covaxin in Bengaluru

CM Yediyurappa launches phase-3 trials of Covaxin in Bengaluru 02:23

 Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa virtually inaugurated phase-3 clinical trials of 'Covaxin' (COVID-19 vaccine), which is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on December 02. The trials will be conducted at Vydehi Institute of Medical...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Covid update: Virus on banknotes; 4th vaccine claims 90% efficacy; PM on cost [Video]

Covid update: Virus on banknotes; 4th vaccine claims 90% efficacy; PM on cost

From a study on whether currency notes can be potent carriers of the virus, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with chief ministers to discuss a vaccine distribution plan - here are the top news..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:05Published
Covid-19 cases dip, PM Modi calls for ‘speedy delivery’ of vaccines [Video]

Covid-19 cases dip, PM Modi calls for ‘speedy delivery’ of vaccines

As coronavirus infections continue to dip for the third consecutive week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for a speedy delivery of Covid-19 vaccine once they are developed. Charing a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:47Published
Covid-19: India declines proposal to test Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine in a large study |Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: India declines proposal to test Sputnik-V Covid-19 vaccine in a large study |Oneindia News

As the race for a Coronavirus vaccine rages on across the world, India's drug regulator has refused a proposal from Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd to conduct a large study in the country to evaluate..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Dr Reddy's, RDIF begin clinical trials for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in India

 Dr Reddy's and RDIF had entered into a partnership to conduct clinical trials and rights for distribution of the first 100 million doses in India.
DNA