Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Govt claims 102 gas leak survivors died of Covid-19, NGOs quote bigger number

BJP's Rameshwar Sharma urges public to call Idgah Hills as 'Guru Nanak Tekri'



Protem speaker of Madhya Pradesh Assembly and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rameshwar Sharma suggested Idgah Hills (in Bhopal) to be rename as 'Guru Nanak Tekri'. He said, "Idgah Hills (in Bhopal) should be known as 'Guru Nanak Tekri' because Guru Nanak Dev visited the place 500 years ago when there was no idgah there. I appeal to people to call it 'Guru Nanak Tekri'. I think this is not a wrong demand. Hoshangabad should be called as Narmadapuram. Hoshang Shah was a looter. He attacked the city and destroyed its temples. That is why we have called it Narmadapuram and the government has created Narmadapuram division. Similarly, those who call Prayagraj as Allahabad, it is their problem. We will call it Prayagraj only."

