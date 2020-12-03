Global  
 

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: Govt claims 102 gas leak survivors died of Covid-19, NGOs quote bigger number

DNA Thursday, 3 December 2020 ()
Over 15,000 people were killed and 5 lakh affected after methyl isocyanate leaked from the pesticide plant of Union Carbide India Limited in Bhopal.
News video: National Pollution Control Day 2020 | Ill effects of Bhopal Gas Tragedy| Oneindia News

National Pollution Control Day 2020 | Ill effects of Bhopal Gas Tragedy| Oneindia News 01:41

 In India, National Pollution Control Day is observed on December 2nd, to remember the Bhopal Gas Tragedy and avert another disaster like it in the future. This year will be 36 years since the horrifying incident at the Union Carbide factory in Bhopal. The ill effects of the toxic gas leak survive in...

Bhopal disaster Bhopal disaster 1984 gas leak incident in Bhopal, India


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Bhopal Bhopal Metropolis and state capital in Madhya Pradesh, India

Union Carbide India Limited Indian chemical company

