Bollywood not a purse to be stolen, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tells Uddhav Thackeray

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Building new film city', clarifies CM Yogi on Sanjay Raut's comment



Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on December 02, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "We want to build a world-class film city in Uttar Pradesh. We held discussions with several.. Credit: ANI Duration: 03:40 Published 16 hours ago Listing of Lucknow Municipal bond is revolutionary step for municipality reforms: CM Yogi



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath rang the bell at Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the listing of bonds of Lucknow Municipal Corporation in Mumbai on December 02. Addressing a press.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:08 Published 17 hours ago Akshay Kumar meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Mumbai



Actor Akshay Kumar has met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who is in Mumbai, and discussed his upcoming film 'Ram Setu'. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:39 Published 17 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Uddhav Thackeray takes veiled dig at Yogi Adityanath's ‘Mission Bollywood’ CM Uddhav Thackeray took a veiled dig at his Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, saying “no one can come to Maharashtra and take away...

IndiaTimes 1 day ago



