Bollywood not a purse to be stolen, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tells Uddhav Thackeray

Thursday, 3 December 2020
Hours after ringing the bell at Bombay Stock Exchange, marking the listing of LMC bonds, CM Yogi Adityanath responded to his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray’s challenge that he “won’t allow anyone to take away industries”, saying investment was about competitive edge and anyone who offered superior infrastructure would draw industry. Tossing the ball in Thackeray’s court, he asked why Uddhav was worried about his meeting with film industry representatives to discuss the Film City blueprint.
News video: Watch: Akshay Kumar meets Yogi Adityanath, discusses film shooting in UP

Watch: Akshay Kumar meets Yogi Adityanath, discusses film shooting in UP 01:08

 Akshay Kumar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 1 during his visit to the city. The Bollywood actor discussed his upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’, as per sources. Akshay also discussed the possibilities of film shoots in the northern state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also...

