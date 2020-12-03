Bollywood not a purse to be stolen, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tells Uddhav Thackeray
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Hours after ringing the bell at Bombay Stock Exchange, marking the listing of LMC bonds, CM Yogi Adityanath responded to his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray’s challenge that he “won’t allow anyone to take away industries”, saying investment was about competitive edge and anyone who offered superior infrastructure would draw industry. Tossing the ball in Thackeray’s court, he asked why Uddhav was worried about his meeting with film industry representatives to discuss the Film City blueprint.
Akshay Kumar met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 1 during his visit to the city. The Bollywood actor discussed his upcoming film ‘Ram Setu’, as per sources. Akshay also discussed the possibilities of film shoots in the northern state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also...
Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on December 02, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "We want to build a world-class film city in Uttar Pradesh. We held discussions with several..