Will have good communication with India, says China on its plan to build big dam over Brahmaputra river

IndiaTimes Thursday, 3 December 2020
China on Thursday played down its plan to build a major dam in the lower reaches of the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, saying there is no need to have "any anxiety” over the project and Beijing will continue to have "good communication" with lower riparian states - India and Bangladesh.
Video Credit: Oneindia
News video: China to build major dam on Brahmaputra | May impact India | Oneindia News

China to build major dam on Brahmaputra | May impact India | Oneindia News 01:12

 China hopes to finally materialise its dream to build a major hydropower plant on the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, where the river is known as the Yarlung Zangbo river. There are fears that this could impact India and Bangladesh as these countries lie downstream of the river, however, China has...

Brahmaputra River Brahmaputra River River in Tibet, India, and Bangladesh

India plans dam on Brahmaputra to offset Chinese construction upstream

 India is considering a plan to build a 10 gigawatts (GW) hydropower project in Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Tuesday, following reports that China could..
IndiaTimes
Ferry services resume on Brahmaputra River in Guwahati [Video]

Ferry services resume on Brahmaputra River in Guwahati

Inland Water Transport Department resumed passenger ferry services on Brahmaputra River in Guwahati on October 05. The services were suspended in September after the increase in the water level of the river.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:07Published

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Politicians urge people to buy Australian wine [Video]

Politicians urge people to buy Australian wine

Legislators from a global cross-party alliance on China urged people to buy Australian wine on Tuesday, posting a video in response to trade sanctions on wine imported from Australia. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:24Published

China influence 'on steroids' targets Biden team - US official

 A US intelligence official says Beijing is also targeting people close to the incoming president.
BBC News

Joe Biden administration to support Australia while China warns of 'lasting punishment'

 Joe Biden's incoming administration will "rally" its allies behind Australia as Beijing warns Australia "will pay a price" for siding with the United..
New Zealand Herald
Chinese #MeToo case reaches court [Video]

Chinese #MeToo case reaches court

A high profile Chinese sexual harassment case went to court in Beijing on Wednesday.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:02Published

Tibet Tibet Plateau region in Asia

Locals showcase 'systematic oppression of Tibetans in Tibet' through street play [Video]

Locals showcase 'systematic oppression of Tibetans in Tibet' through street play

Tibetans in-exile held a street play in Dharamshala to highlight the 'systematic oppression of Tibetans in Tibet'. Locals acted a very powerful performance to demonstrate the subjugation. One of the Tibetans said, "We have held this as recently we received news about torture and murder of three political prisoners in Driru."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:18Published
A rare glimpse inside Tibetan town built by China [Video]

A rare glimpse inside Tibetan town built by China

China has accused the United States of attempting to destabilize Tibet, after Washington appointed a special coordinator for Tibetan issues. It comes a day after a Beijing organized media tour gave a rare glimpse inside Tibet. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published

Bangladesh Bangladesh Country in South Asia

‘Shoddily done’: CSIR chief slams Chinese study on Covid’s Indian origin claims [Video]

‘Shoddily done’: CSIR chief slams Chinese study on Covid’s Indian origin claims

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) Director-General Dr Shekhar C Mande slammed a recent Chinese research report which claimed that Covid-19 had origins in India or Bangladesh. "There is a paper which is under consideration of publication in Lancet. It has not been peer-reviewed yet, so we can't say what the peer review system will do to it. But it claims that the origin of the SARS-CoV2 virus is in India, and having read the paper myself fully and thoroughly understood what it says, the study is very shoddily done. The analysis was very badly done, and I don't think it will stand the scrutiny of a peer review system," said Mande. His comments come after Chinese researchers in a study proposed that the 1st transmission of SARS-CoV-2 may have taken place in India or Bangladesh. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:35Published
CSIR Director slams Chinese report on origin of COVID-19, calls it 'faulty' [Video]

CSIR Director slams Chinese report on origin of COVID-19, calls it 'faulty'

Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Director General Dr Shekhar C Mande on December 1 slammed dubious Chinese report which claimed that COVID-19 has origins in India or Bangladesh. "A Chinese paper has been submitted for consideration of publication in Lancet, claiming India as origin of SARS COV2 virus. It hasn't been peer-reviewed yet. Study is badly done and won't stand the scrutiny of peer-review as its methodology is faulty," said Dr Mande.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published

China, Pakistan behind farmer protests: Haryana minister's claim amid talks [Video]

China, Pakistan behind farmer protests: Haryana minister's claim amid talks

Haryana agriculture minister made a big claim while calling farmer protests illegitimate. Jai Parkash Dalal said that China and Pakistan are behind the ongoing protests. Dalal said some foreign powers..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:21Published
'Retire or quit': Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Retire or quit': Nitin Gadkari on publicly reprimanding officials #HTLS2020

Union minister Nitin Gadkari clarified on his recent viral speech in which he publicly reprimanded non-performing officials. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the minister..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:16Published
'2/3rd majority in West Bengal...': Rajnath Singh on BJP-TMC fight #HTLS2020 [Video]

'2/3rd majority in West Bengal...': Rajnath Singh on BJP-TMC fight #HTLS2020

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister of India, and former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party commented on the party's prospects in the West Bengal Assembly elections next year. Speaking at the 18th..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:36Published

Will have good communication with India, says China on its plan to build big dam over Brahmaputra river

 China on Thursday played down its plan to build a major dam in the lower reaches of the Brahmaputra river in Tibet, saying there is no need to have "any...
IndiaTimes

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Of India’s West Bengal: A Discordant Cultural Counterpart To Political Sheikh Mujib Of Muslim Majority Bangladesh – OpEd

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Of India’s West Bengal: A Discordant Cultural Counterpart To Political Sheikh Mujib Of Muslim Majority Bangladesh – OpEd That is so when Bangladesh goes under the Awami-sponsored spirally expanding spells of Hindutva Indian influence. In several of my recently published articles, I...
Eurasia Review

West Bengal: Cattle smuggler dies in BSF firing

 A suspected cattle smuggler was shot dead by Border Security Force when clashes erupted between the smugglers and the border guards near the India- Bangladesh...
IndiaTimes