Plea filed in Bombay HC seeking suspension of Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account
Thursday, 3 December 2020 () Actor Kangana Ranaut has got herself mired in yet another controversy after she said that an elderly woman, who was seen protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh in the national capital in December-March, was seen in the ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi as well.
Actor Kangana Ranaut, who doesn't shy away from voicing her opinion on political matters, is now facing legal proceedings for sharing a fake Twitter post which showed the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' Bilkis Bano taking part in the farmers' protest. Kangana, while retweeting the post, alleged that Bilkis Bano...