Plea filed in Bombay HC seeking suspension of Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘All I know is Kangana Ranaut called Mumbai ‘PoK’: Sanjay Raut on HC ruling



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Bombay High Court’s verdict on Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow demolition case was Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) legal matter. He said, “All I know.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:57 Published 5 days ago All I know is Kangana called Mumbai 'PoK', everything else is BMC's matter: Raut on Bombay HC's decision



Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Bombay High Court's decision over BMC demolished Kangana Ranaut's office is a legal matter. "This is a legal matter of BMC. All I know is this actress called.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:32 Published 6 days ago 'Do takke ke log' trying to turn Court's arena into political rivalry: Mumbai Mayor hits at Kangana



Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Nov 27 that people like Kangana Ranaut are trying to turn Courts arena into a political rivalry. "Everyone is surprised that an actress who lives in Himachal,.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:40 Published 6 days ago