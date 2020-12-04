Global  
 

Cyclone Burevi to cross Tamil Nadu as deep depression today; Kerala declares public holiday in 5 districts, international airport shut

Zee News Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
The IMD had earlier predicted that Cyclone Burevi, which crossed the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday night, would hit the Tamil Nadu coast as a cyclonic storm. Deep depression is a stage of cyclone formation or de-intensification.
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Cyclone Burevi close to Tamil Nadu coast, red alert for 4 Kerala districts

Cyclone Burevi close to Tamil Nadu coast, red alert for 4 Kerala districts 01:22

 Cyclonic storm Burevi nears Tamil Nadu coast and is likely to make landfall in Kerala by December 4. IMD said that Burevi is expected to move west-northwestwards and emerge into Gulf of Mannar. It is likely to cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari by Friday morning. Eight NDRF...

