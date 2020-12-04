Cyclone Burevi to cross Tamil Nadu as deep depression today; Kerala declares public holiday in 5 districts, international airport shut
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
The IMD had earlier predicted that Cyclone Burevi, which crossed the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday night, would hit the Tamil Nadu coast as a cyclonic storm. Deep depression is a stage of cyclone formation or de-intensification.
The IMD had earlier predicted that Cyclone Burevi, which crossed the Sri Lanka coast on Wednesday night, would hit the Tamil Nadu coast as a cyclonic storm. Deep depression is a stage of cyclone formation or de-intensification.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources