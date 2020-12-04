PM Modi lauds Indian Navy on Navy Day

Friday, 4 December 2020 () PM Modi on Friday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it fearlessly protects the country's coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. "Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need..," he said in a tweet.
Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said his force is alive to various threats in the maritime domain including from China and is fully ready to deal with them. Addressing a press conference on the eve of Navy Day, he said the Navy has a standard operating procedure in case there is any...
Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on December 03 confirmed the presence of three Chinese warships in the Indian Ocean region since 2008 for anti-piracy patrols. "We have an SOP to tackle the situation if there is an infringement (by Chinese research vessels). The Navy's activities are in close coordination and synergy with the Indian Army and Indian Air Force." He further said, "We have deployed the P-8I aircraft at various locations on the requirement of Army and Indian Air Force. In addition, we have deployed the Heron surveillance drones on the northern borders. As of now, three Chinese warships are in the Indian Ocean region. The Chinese have been maintaining three ships since 2008 for anti-piracy patrols."
Speaking to media in Mumbai on December 03, Minority Affairs Minister of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader, Nawab Malik spoke on winter session of Parliament and farmers protest. Malik said, "Adhir Ranjan's demand for winter session of Parliament is valid. Not conducting the session and evading questions isn't right for the democracy. Opposition and farmers are demanding that even it's for 2 days, Parliament session should be held." "Health Secretary says that they never said that the vaccine would be administered to everyone. Will it be free of cost? There are the questions. Modi-led government should call the winter session of the Parliament and discuss the issue of farmers and vaccine," he added.
Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar hoped that the crucial meeting with the farm leaders on December 03 will lead to "positive outcome". Tomar left from his residence to meet the farmer leaders. Meanwhile, 40 farmer leaders arrived at Vigyan Bhawan. "We are hopeful that the talks will be productive. If our demands are not met then the farmers will take part in the Republic Day parade held in Delhi," said farmer leader Rakesh Tikait. Modi-led government believes that the farm laws are in the interest of farmers. However, the farmer unions had rejected the government's new reforms, as they fear that the new reforms will leave them at the mercy of big corporates.
