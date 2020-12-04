Global  
 

PM Modi lauds Indian Navy on Navy Day

Friday, 4 December 2020
PM Modi on Friday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it fearlessly protects the country's coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need. "Navy Day greetings to all our valorous navy personnel and their families. The Indian navy fearlessly protects our coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of need..," he said in a tweet.
