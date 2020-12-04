What is Navy Day? How India won 1971 war?: All you need to know
India observed Navy Day on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending greetings to navy personnel and their families on the occasion. Indian Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4 to commemorate the Indian Navy's 'Operation Trident' attack on the Karachi harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. The decisive naval action heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.
PM Modi lauds Indian Navy on Navy DayPM Modi on Friday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it fearlessly protects the country's coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of..
US envoy expresses gratitude to Indian Navy on Navy Day for hosting Malabar ExercisesTaking to Twitter, Juster said, "On behalf of the U.S. Mission in India, a very happy #NavyDay to @IndianNavy. We thank you for hosting the U.S., Japan, and..
Why India celebrates Navy Day on December 4Navy Day in India is observed on December 4 every year. Here's why this day holds special significance for the Indian Navy.
