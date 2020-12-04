Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

What is Navy Day? How India won 1971 war?: All you need to know

IndiaTimes Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
India observed Navy Day on Friday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi extending greetings to navy personnel and their families on the occasion. Indian Navy Day is celebrated every year on December 4 to commemorate the Indian Navy's 'Operation Trident' attack on the Karachi harbour during the India-Pakistan war in 1971. The decisive naval action heralded the victory of India over Pakistan in the Indo-Pak War of 1971.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Indian Navy’s activities are in synergy with Army, Air Force’: Navy chief

‘Indian Navy’s activities are in synergy with Army, Air Force’: Navy chief 03:19

 Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Thursday said his force is alive to various threats in the maritime domain including from China and is fully ready to deal with them. Addressing a press conference on the eve of Navy Day, he said the Navy has a standard operating procedure in case there is any...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi lauds Indian Navy on Navy Day

 PM Modi on Friday lauded the Indian Navy on Navy Day, saying it fearlessly protects the country's coasts and also renders humanitarian assistance in times of..
IndiaTimes
'Not conducting Parliament's winter session isn't right for democracy': Nawab Malik [Video]

'Not conducting Parliament's winter session isn't right for democracy': Nawab Malik

Speaking to media in Mumbai on December 03, Minority Affairs Minister of Maharashtra and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) senior leader, Nawab Malik spoke on winter session of Parliament and farmers protest. Malik said, "Adhir Ranjan's demand for winter session of Parliament is valid. Not conducting the session and evading questions isn't right for the democracy. Opposition and farmers are demanding that even it's for 2 days, Parliament session should be held." "Health Secretary says that they never said that the vaccine would be administered to everyone. Will it be free of cost? There are the questions. Modi-led government should call the winter session of the Parliament and discuss the issue of farmers and vaccine," he added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published

Navy Day Navy Day Day to celebrate the naval forces in some countries

US envoy expresses gratitude to Indian Navy on Navy Day for hosting Malabar Exercises

 Taking to Twitter, Juster said, "On behalf of the U.S. Mission in India, a very happy #NavyDay to @IndianNavy. We thank you for hosting the U.S., Japan, and..
IndiaTimes

Indian Navy Indian Navy maritime warfare branch of India's military

Why India celebrates Navy Day on December 4

 Navy Day in India is observed on December 4 every year. Here's why this day holds special significance for the Indian Navy.
DNA

Navy Day (India) Navy Day (India)


Operation Trident (1971)


Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 Military confrontation between India and Pakistan alongside the Bangladesh Liberation War


Pakistan Pakistan Country in South Asia

NIA to probe Nagrota encounter case

 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the recent encounter at Nagrota in the Jammu region in which four terrorists of the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed..
IndiaTimes

Pakistani lawyer Shahnawaz Noon 'misrepresented' India's stance on Kulbhushan Jhadav: MEA

 The Indian mission to Islamabad has now written to the Barrister "reiterating" that he has "no authority" to represent Jhadav.
DNA

Karachi Karachi Metropolis in Sindh, Pakistan

Appeal opens against acquittal of Briton convicted in Daniel Pearl killing

 ISLAMABAD: An appeal against the controversial acquittal of a British-born militant convicted of murdering American journalist Daniel Pearl opened at a Pakistani..
WorldNews

Transgender Pakistanis find solace in their own church

 Karachi, Pakistan — Pakistan’s Christian transgender people, often mocked, abused and bullied, say they have found peace and solace in a church of their own...
WorldNews

Sri Lankan boat with 100 kg heroin seized by Indian Coast Guard; six crew members arrested

 Initial investigation revealed that the contraband was transferred to the Sri Lankan boat from a Pakistani dhow from Karachi.
DNA
Bandra sweet shop row: 'Karachi will be part of India one day,' says Fadnavis [Video]

Bandra sweet shop row: 'Karachi will be part of India one day,' says Fadnavis

BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that Pakistan's Karachi will be a part of India one day. The former Maharashtra CM's remark came while he was responding to Bandra sweet shop row. "We are believers of the concept of 'Akhand Bharat'. We believe that Karachi will be a part of India one day," Fad navis said. Recently, video of a Sena leader asking a sweet shop owner to change its name went viral. The incident had taken place at Karachi Sweets located in Mumbai's Bandra West. In the video, Nitin Nandgaokar could be heard asking the shop owner to drop the word 'Karachi'. The Sena leader also told the sweet shop owner that Karachi reminds one of Pakistan. Nandgaokar further insisted on changing the sweet shop's name to something 'Marathi'. Later, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had taken to Twitter and called the demand futile. Raut had clarified that changing the shop’s name was not the party's official stance. Karachi Sweets is an almost 60-year-old shop located in Mumbai's Bandra.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:11Published

Related videos from verified sources

'Sanskrit richer than Greek, Latin': Kasturirangan on NEP language row #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Sanskrit richer than Greek, Latin': Kasturirangan on NEP language row #HTLS2020

Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan extolled the virtues of the multiple language push in the National Education Policy 2020. The former ISRO chief and chairman of the committee which drew up the draft..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:46Published
Ex-NEPC chief, Central Square CEO on pandemic-resilient schooling #HTLS2020 [Video]

Ex-NEPC chief, Central Square CEO on pandemic-resilient schooling #HTLS2020

On Day 5 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, former chairman of ISRO and chief of the committee whose recommendations formed the basis of the National Education..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 07:10Published
India's southwest coast prepares ahead of Cyclone Burevi's approach [Video]

India's southwest coast prepares ahead of Cyclone Burevi's approach

Residents in India's southwestern state of Kerala have started bracing ahead of Cyclone Buveri's approach.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Of India’s West Bengal: A Discordant Cultural Counterpart To Political Sheikh Mujib Of Muslim Majority Bangladesh – OpEd

Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore Of India’s West Bengal: A Discordant Cultural Counterpart To Political Sheikh Mujib Of Muslim Majority Bangladesh – OpEd That is so when Bangladesh goes under the Awami-sponsored spirally expanding spells of Hindutva Indian influence. In several of my recently published articles, I...
Eurasia Review

PUBG Mobile India may not launch this year, here’s why

 PUBG Corporation has been teasing the relaunch of the PUBG Mobile India, the Indian version of the original PUBG Mobile, for the past couple of weeks. While the...
BGR India

Love in India: An Indian Muslim Man Got Arrested over the Love Jihad Law

Love in India: An Indian Muslim Man Got Arrested over the Love Jihad Law A new law in India called the 'Love Jihad law' prevents Hindu women's conversion to Islam. It is a deterrent against the forced conversion of women with no...
HNGN