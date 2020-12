You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Two weeks after getting dose of Covaxin, Anil Vij tests COVID positive



Haryana minister Anil Vij on December 05 shared that he has tested positive for COVID-19. On November 20, he was administered a dose of Covaxin at a hospital in Ambala, as part of its third phase.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:03 Published 20 hours ago Haryana minister Anil Vij gets Covid after taking vaccine shot | Oneindia News



Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has tested positive for coronavirus days after being administered a trial dose of coronavirus vaccine Covaxin. On November 20, Vij became the first volunteer of the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 00:58 Published 20 hours ago Watch: Farmers show black flags to Haryana Minister Anil Vij



Farmers in Ambala raised slogans of 'Kisan Ekta Zindabad' and also showed black flags to Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij. The incident happened outside Panjokhra Sahib Gurudwara on November 30. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:08 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources As Anil Vij contracts COVID-19, Bharat Biotech says COVAXIN efficacy determined after 2 doses Bharat Biotech issued a clarification on its COVID-19 vaccine COVAXIN saying that the efficacy of the vaccine can only be determined 14 days after the second...

Zee News 17 hours ago