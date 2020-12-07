BJP workers clash with police during protest rally in West Bengal`s Siliguri

On Dec 07, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and party workers staged protest in Lucknow in support of protesting farmers. He along with party workers staged a sit-in protest after their vehicles were stopped by police. He and SP workers were later detained by the police. Akhilesh Yadav was...
A few people were injured and some houses were ransacked in a clash between TMC and BJP supporters in West Bengal's Paschim Barddhaman district on Saturday, police said. Both sides hurled bombs at each..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:25Published