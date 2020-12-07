BJP workers clash with police during protest rally in West Bengal`s Siliguri

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources West Bengal: TMC, BJP workers clash in Asansol; vehicles burnt, bombs hurled



A few people were injured and some houses were ransacked in a clash between TMC and BJP supporters in West Bengal's Paschim Barddhaman district on Saturday, police said. Both sides hurled bombs at each.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:25 Published 2 days ago Watch: Bomb hurled, gunfire during clash between TMC, BJP workers in Asansol



Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were injured in a clash with TMC workers. Bomb was hurled and shots were also fired during the clash. Clash took place during a door-to-door campaign.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:26 Published 2 days ago United Sikhs NGO sets up medical camp for farmers at Singhu Border



United Sikhs, a non-government organisation (NGO), has joined the series of efforts to support the protesting farmers who are camped at border areas of Delhi to demonstrate against three new.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:08 Published 2 days ago