After battling COVID-19, Supreme Court judge urges people to not let their guard down Friday, 11 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

A bench of three judges in the *Supreme Court* was reduced to two in between the hearing after the third judge, who recently recovered from COVID-19, was requested by a colleague on the bench to take rest.



During the proceedings, Justice Rohinton F Nariman inquired about the health of fellow judge, Justice Krishna Murari. It... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nevada Supreme Court denies Trump campaign's appeal



The Nevada Supreme Court has denied the Trump campaign's appeal to overturn the results of this year's election in Nevada. The judge ultimately deciding lawyers for the Trump campaign could not prove.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:22 Published 2 days ago Trump legal team faces setbacks, COVID diagnoses



[NFA] The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to block Pennsylvania from formalizing President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state, dealing another blow to President Donald Trump's effort to undo.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:00 Published 2 days ago Trump Campaign appeals to Nevada Supreme Court



The Trump Campaign has filed an appeal to the Nevada State Supreme Court. They want to overturn a judge's ruling that the Trump team couldn't prove that there was widespread election fraud in the.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:15 Published 2 days ago

