You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Durgamati: Bhumi Pednekar on comparisons with Anushka Shetty



After making us laugh and cry, Bhumi Pednekar is all set to scare us with her new film, Durgamati The Myth. A remake of Anushka Shetty’s hit Bhaagamathie and helmed by the same director, G Ashok, the.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 10:42 Published 1 week ago