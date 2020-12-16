Arjun Rampal seeks time till December 21 to appear before NCB in drug case

Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Actor Arjun Rampal has sought time till December 21 to appear before Narcotics Control



Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug-related case, an official from the agency said on Wednesday.



"Actor Arjun Rampal seeks time till 21st December, to appear before NCB," an official told ANI.



The NCB on Tuesday had summoned the...