Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arjun Rampal seeks time till December 21 to appear before NCB in drug case

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Actor Arjun Rampal has sought time till December 21 to appear before Narcotics Control

Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug-related case, an official from the agency said on Wednesday.

"Actor Arjun Rampal seeks time till 21st December, to appear before NCB," an official told ANI.

The NCB on Tuesday had summoned the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Drug case: 'Discrepancy in Arjun Rampal's statement,' says NCB [Video]

Drug case: 'Discrepancy in Arjun Rampal's statement,' says NCB

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai. He was summoned by the for questioning in a drug caseZonal Director of NCB (Mumbai), Sameer Wankhede said, "There..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Arjun Rampal appears before NCB office in drug case [Video]

Arjun Rampal appears before NCB office in drug case

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on December 21 in connection with the drug case. Earlier, actor had sought time till Dec 21. Rampal was summoned..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:06Published
Watch: Arjun Rampal appears before NCB in connection with drug case [Video]

Watch: Arjun Rampal appears before NCB in connection with drug case

Actor Arjun Rampal reached the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai to appear before the agency in connection with a drugs case. Rampal had been called by the NCB officers for questioning in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Drug case: Arjun seeks time till Dec 21

 Actor Arjun Rampal has sought time till December 21 to appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug-related case, an official from the...
IndiaTimes

Arjun Rampal seeks week's time after being summoned by NCB

 The NCB had summoned Arjun Rampal for a second round of questioning in connection with a drug-related case. 
Zee News