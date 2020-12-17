Amid reports of him joining BJP, Suvendu Adhikari quits TMC
Amid buzz of him joining BJP, Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the Trinamool Congress and relinquished all party positions. On Wednesday, the former TMC leader had tendered his resignation from the membership of the West Bengal Legislative assembly. Adhikari had resigned from the state Cabinet last month.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Suvendu Adhikari
Suvendu quits as MLA, likely headed for BJP
IndiaTimes
Suvendu Adhikari writes to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, fears can be implicated in false casesAdhikari has written a letter to West Bengal Governor Jagdip Dhankar, citing fear that he and his associates can be implicated in criminal cases.
DNA
Blow to TMC, rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari resigns from West Bengal Legislative AssemblyAdhikari is likely to join the BJP during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to Bengal this week, sources close to him said.
DNA
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Watch: BJP’s Narottam Mishra equates Sonia Gandhi to ‘Kaikeyi’, mocks Rahul
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:07Published
‘PM Modi played key role in toppling Kamal Nath govt’: BJP leader Vijayvargiya
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:16Published
All India Trinamool Congress Political party in India
Impose President rule in Bengal to ensure free polls: VijayvargiyaTalking to reporters here, Vijayvargiya said, "If the process of the next assembly polls is conducted in West Bengal when the Trinamool Congress is in power,..
IndiaTimes
Disgruntled Trinamool leader Suvendu Adhikari resigns as MLA; BJP welcomes his decisionDisgruntled TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, who had quit the Mamata Banerjee cabinet last month, on Wednesday resigned from the membership of West Bengal..
IndiaTimes
West Bengal Legislative Assembly Unicameral legislature of the Indian state of West Bengal
Exclusive: BJP forms 'Special-7' for upcoming West Bengal Assembly electionsFor a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, seven central leaders have been deployed who will directly look into their six Lok Sabha seats.
DNA
West Bengal Assembly Polls 2021: JP Nadda to visit Diamond Harbour today; know scheduleBJP Chief Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal as part of his 120-day nationwide tour.
DNA
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources