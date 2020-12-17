Global  
 

Amid reports of him joining BJP, Suvendu Adhikari quits TMC

IndiaTimes Thursday, 17 December 2020
Amid buzz of him joining BJP, Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday resigned from the primary membership of the Trinamool Congress and relinquished all party positions. On Wednesday, the former TMC leader had tendered his resignation from the membership of the West Bengal Legislative assembly. Adhikari had resigned from the state Cabinet last month.
Suvendu Adhikari Suvendu Adhikari

Suvendu Adhikari writes to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, fears can be implicated in false cases

 Adhikari has written a letter to West Bengal Governor Jagdip Dhankar, citing fear that he and his associates can be implicated in criminal cases.
DNA

Blow to TMC, rebel leader Suvendu Adhikari resigns from West Bengal Legislative Assembly

 Adhikari is likely to join the BJP during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposed visit to Bengal this week, sources close to him said.
DNA

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Watch: BJP’s Narottam Mishra equates Sonia Gandhi to ‘Kaikeyi’, mocks Rahul [Video]

Watch: BJP’s Narottam Mishra equates Sonia Gandhi to ‘Kaikeyi’, mocks Rahul

BJP leader Narottam Mishra has launched a veiled attack on Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader read out what he said was a Whatsapp forward that likened Sonia Gandhi to the character of ‘Kaikeyi’. ‘I received a WhatsApp forward, asking which mother after 'Kaikeyi' conspired to secure king's throne for her son. It asked how many cards are there in a standard deck. The answer was 52. This party also has 52 MPs in Parliament. Surprisingly, there is a joker as well,’ Mishra was heard saying. He further added that the entire party is working to make a child Prime Minister. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:07Published
‘PM Modi played key role in toppling Kamal Nath govt’: BJP leader Vijayvargiya [Video]

‘PM Modi played key role in toppling Kamal Nath govt’: BJP leader Vijayvargiya

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya has made a stunning disclosure. A video tweeted by Congress leader Narendra Saluja shows the BJP leader saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi played a key role in toppling the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh. ‘Don't tell anyone. I haven't told anyone this till now... am making it public for the first time from this stage. If anyone played an important role in pulling down the Kamal Nath government, it was Narendra Modi and not Dharmendra Pradhan,’ Vijayvargiya can be heard saying. Congress latched on to the video and claimed that its stand had been vindicated. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:16Published

All India Trinamool Congress All India Trinamool Congress Political party in India

Impose President rule in Bengal to ensure free polls: Vijayvargiya

 Talking to reporters here, Vijayvargiya said, "If the process of the next assembly polls is conducted in West Bengal when the Trinamool Congress is in power,..
IndiaTimes

Disgruntled Trinamool leader Suvendu Adhikari resigns as MLA; BJP welcomes his decision

 Disgruntled TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari, who had quit the Mamata Banerjee cabinet last month, on Wednesday resigned from the membership of West Bengal..
IndiaTimes

West Bengal Legislative Assembly West Bengal Legislative Assembly Unicameral legislature of the Indian state of West Bengal

Exclusive: BJP forms 'Special-7' for upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections

 For a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, seven central leaders have been deployed who will directly look into their six Lok Sabha seats.
DNA

West Bengal Assembly Polls 2021: JP Nadda to visit Diamond Harbour today; know schedule

 BJP Chief Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal as part of his 120-day nationwide tour.
DNA

Mamata furious after TOP TMC rebel set to switch to BJP | Oneindia News [Video]

Mamata furious after TOP TMC rebel set to switch to BJP | Oneindia News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee was enraged as she is set to suffer a huge blow with top party rebel Suvendu Adhikari switching sides to the BJP this weekend in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:02Published
Expecting Suvendu Adhikari to join BJP: Mukul Roy [Video]

Expecting Suvendu Adhikari to join BJP: Mukul Roy

BJP leader Mukul Roy on December 4 claimed that Suvendu Adhikari who has tendered resignation from the party, is expected to join BJP. "Suvendu Adhikari has already resigned. Only time will speak now...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:03Published
Suvendu Adhikari will clear his future course in TMC in few days: Saugata Roy [Video]

Suvendu Adhikari will clear his future course in TMC in few days: Saugata Roy

All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders including Saugata Roy met former party leader Suvendu Adhikari, who had resigned from West Bengal cabinet on November 27, to discuss his future course in the..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:07Published

Exclusive: BJP forms 'Special-7' for upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections

 For a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, seven central leaders have been deployed who will directly look into their six Lok Sabha seats.
DNA Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

BJP upbeat over Rajasthan local bodies election results, says West Bengal next

 The BJP is upbeat over the results of the Rajasthan panchayat samiti and zila parishad election. Coming close on the heels of major gains in the recent Bihar...
IndiaTimes

After Bihar, AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi to shift focus to West Bengal, sound poll bugle soon

 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) attention has shifted from Bihar to West Bengal, where assembly polls are expected to take place in mid-2021.
Zee News