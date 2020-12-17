Amid reports of him joining BJP, Suvendu Adhikari quits TMC

Watch: BJP’s Narottam Mishra equates Sonia Gandhi to ‘Kaikeyi’, mocks Rahul



BJP leader Narottam Mishra has launched a veiled attack on Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. The BJP leader read out what he said was a Whatsapp forward that likened Sonia Gandhi to the character of ‘Kaikeyi’. ‘I received a WhatsApp forward, asking which mother after 'Kaikeyi' conspired to secure king's throne for her son. It asked how many cards are there in a standard deck. The answer was 52. This party also has 52 MPs in Parliament. Surprisingly, there is a joker as well,’ Mishra was heard saying. He further added that the entire party is working to make a child Prime Minister. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:07 Published on January 1, 1970