Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amit Shah in Bengal: TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari inducted into BJP; Shah tells Mamata, 'You will be left alone'

DNA Saturday, 19 December 2020 ()
Home Minister Amit Shah inducted Trinamool Congress rebel Suvendu Adhikari to the BJP at a mega rally in West Bengal's Midnapore district.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of Amit Shah

Suvendu Adhikari joins BJP in presence of Amit Shah 01:20

 Former All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Suvendu Adhikari joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 19. He joined the party in presence of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah. Recently, Adhikari had resigned from TMC. After joining the party Home Minister and Suvendu greeted...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amit Shah Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)

Party will form govt with more than 200 seats in WB: Amit Shah [Video]

Party will form govt with more than 200 seats in WB: Amit Shah

Ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections, Home Minister Amit Shah on December 19 visited the state. While addressing a gathering in Medinipur, Shah said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will form the government with more than 200 seats in the state after the results of Vidhan Sabha election will be declared. "Senior party members are leaving TMC. Didi accuses BJP of inducing party members to defect. But I want to ask her when she quit Congress to form TMC, was it not defection? This is just the start. She will be left alone by the election," he added. Shah is on two-day visit in the state ahead for the West Bengal Assembly elections. Eleven MLAs, an MP and a former MP joined BJP in presence of Union Home Minister Shah in Medinipur.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:34Published

Amit Shah had lunch at house of farmer in Bengal

 Union Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday had lunch at the house of a farmer in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district as part of his exercise to strengthen..
IndiaTimes

Suvendu Adhikari Suvendu Adhikari Indian politician


West Bengal West Bengal State in Eastern India

By the time elections arrive, Mamata will be left all alone: Amit Shah

 Union home minister Amit Shah claimed there will be more desertions to the BJP from the TMC and that the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be be..
IndiaTimes

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party


All India Trinamool Congress All India Trinamool Congress Political party in India


Mamata Banerjee Mamata Banerjee Chief Minister of Indian state of West Bengal

TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari takes U-turn on resignation, seeks forgiveness from 'Mamata Didi' for his 'mistake'

 Earlier, Babul Supriyo, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Asansol, had opposed rebel TMC leader Jitendra Tiwari's entry into the saffron party.
DNA

TMC chief Mamata Banerjee confronted with crises: Top developments

 Mamata Banerjee, who is gearing up for a big showdown with a determined BJP in the assembly elections next year, is battling challenges on several fronts. The..
IndiaTimes

'False cases against BJP leaders' in Bengal: SC seeks Mamata govt's reply

 The top court has sought response from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government on the plea by the BJP leaders alleging "political vendetta..
IndiaTimes

Midnapore Midnapore City in West Bengal, India

HM Shah offers prayers at temples in WB's Midnapore [Video]

HM Shah offers prayers at temples in WB's Midnapore

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Siddheshwari Kali Temple in West Bengal's Midnapore on December 19. He also visited Devi Mahamaya Temple and offered prayers there. He was accompanied by BJP's general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya. HM Shah is on a two-day visit to the state.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:15Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata for a 2-day visit; to take stock of BJP’s affairs [Video]

Amit Shah arrives in Kolkata for a 2-day visit; to take stock of BJP’s affairs

Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Kolkata on December 19 for a two-day visit. Shah will take stock of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) affairs in West Bengal ahead of the assembly..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:36Published
HM Shah arrives in West Bengal [Video]

HM Shah arrives in West Bengal

Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived at Kolkata airport on Dec 19. He arrived in West Bengal for two-day visit. BJP supporters in large numbers gathered outside airport to welcome him. Home Minister's..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:25Published
TMC MLA Silbhadra Dutta resigns from party [Video]

TMC MLA Silbhadra Dutta resigns from party

TMC rebel MLA from Barrackpore seat Silbhadra Dutta on December 18 tender his resignation from party's membership, speaking on this he said that he has been part of TMC since 2006. "I have tendered my..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published

Related news from verified sources

People will give befitting reply to Mamata Banerjee in polls: Jyotiraditya Scindia

 "Mamata Banerjee's government in West Bengal should understand that the BJP will neither get afraid nor will it bow down. The way democracy is being played with...
IndiaTimes

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee slams BJP, calls it `Chambal ka dacoit`; indirectly attacks rebel TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari

 Mamata Banerjee has called the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) 'Chambal ka dacoit'.
Zee News

'Hindu Raj' in West Bengal soon, BJP will win Assembly polls: Pragya Thakur

 "She (Mamata Banerjee) is frustrated because she has realised that her rule is about to end. BJP will win the next Assembly election and there will be Hindu Raj...
IndiaTimes