Amit Shah in Bengal: TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari inducted into BJP; Shah tells Mamata, 'You will be left alone'
Home Minister Amit Shah inducted Trinamool Congress rebel Suvendu Adhikari to the BJP at a mega rally in West Bengal's Midnapore district.
Amit Shah Minister of Home Affairs (India)
Party will form govt with more than 200 seats in WB: Amit Shah
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:34Published
Amit Shah had lunch at house of farmer in BengalUnion Home minister Amit Shah on Saturday had lunch at the house of a farmer in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district as part of his exercise to strengthen..
IndiaTimes
Suvendu Adhikari Indian politician
West Bengal State in Eastern India
By the time elections arrive, Mamata will be left all alone: Amit ShahUnion home minister Amit Shah claimed there will be more desertions to the BJP from the TMC and that the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will be be..
IndiaTimes
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
All India Trinamool Congress Political party in India
Mamata Banerjee Chief Minister of Indian state of West Bengal
TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari takes U-turn on resignation, seeks forgiveness from 'Mamata Didi' for his 'mistake'Earlier, Babul Supriyo, BJP Lok Sabha MP from Asansol, had opposed rebel TMC leader Jitendra Tiwari's entry into the saffron party.
DNA
TMC chief Mamata Banerjee confronted with crises: Top developmentsMamata Banerjee, who is gearing up for a big showdown with a determined BJP in the assembly elections next year, is battling challenges on several fronts. The..
IndiaTimes
'False cases against BJP leaders' in Bengal: SC seeks Mamata govt's replyThe top court has sought response from the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government on the plea by the BJP leaders alleging "political vendetta..
IndiaTimes
Midnapore City in West Bengal, India
HM Shah offers prayers at temples in WB's Midnapore
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:15Published
