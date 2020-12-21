Global  
 

Google Doodle celebrates winter solstice and the 'great conjunction'

IndiaTimes Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
Google on Monday celebrated the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the rare conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn with a doodle, in collaboration with Nasa. Dec 21 marks the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, but in 2020 the longest night of the year is also going to witness Jupiter and Saturn overlapping each other in an event that hasn't been visible since the middle ages.
 This coming Monday kicks off Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, but stargazers out there will have something else to look forward to this next week with the Great Conjunction of 2020.

Watch Jupiter-Saturn celestial conjunction at Bengaluru planetarium on December 21

 State-run Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in the city centre has made arrangements to watch the celestial conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn planets on Monday..
IndiaTimes

Worlds align this winter solstice: Jupiter and Saturn will look like a 'double planet' on Monday

 For skygazers on Earth, Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer together on Dec. 21 than they have been since the Middle Ages, almost 800 years ago.
USATODAY.com

Jupiter and Saturn will form the first "double planet" in 800 years

 The largest planets in our solar system will soon align for the great conjunction — the greatest skywatchers have observed since medieval times.
CBS News

