Google Doodle celebrates winter solstice and the 'great conjunction'
Google on Monday celebrated the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the rare conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn with a doodle, in collaboration with Nasa. Dec 21 marks the winter solstice in the Northern Hemisphere, but in 2020 the longest night of the year is also going to witness Jupiter and Saturn overlapping each other in an event that hasn't been visible since the middle ages.
Google Doodle Temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepages to commemorate holidays and events
Jupiter Fifth planet from the Sun and largest planet in the Solar System
Saturn Sixth planet from the Sun and second largest planet in the Solar System
Northern Hemisphere Half of Earth that is north of the equator
Google American technology company
NASA Independent space agency of the United States federal government
