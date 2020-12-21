Google Doodle celebrates winter solstice and the 'great conjunction'

Google Search lets users summon 3D 'Baby Yoda' to home



Grogu ('Baby Yoda') can now be invited into one's home using Google's 3D model and augmented reality experience. As of now, searching for the terms 'Baby Yoda', 'Grogu', and 'The Child' on Google Search will pull up a 3D model of the tiny, adorable alien- and the users can now view it in their own room using a smartphone. According to Mashable, Google Search on mobile is home to a variety of fun 3D models of things ranging from dinosaurs to cats. The latest addition is Grogu, more commonly called Baby Yoda, from Disney's 'The Mandalorian' TV show. Searching any of the three aforementioned terms pulls up an info panel about the character. In addition to pictures and a brief description, the info panel includes a 3D model of the small alien. Tap on that model, which will pull up an interactive version that you can rotate with your fingers. The model includes voice sound effects, as well as an AR mode. As per Mashable, by tapping the option to view Grogu in your environment, a user can give the Google app access to one's device's camera. Point the camera at the floor (or other surfaces) in a room and the 3D model will appear on it, animations and sound effects included. Mashable reported that the tool provides a neat way to view Baby Yoda in all his glory and is a fun way to entertain kids who may be surprised to see the alien on their bedroom floor. Instead of Grogu, one can search for things like 'cat,' 'dog,' and 'dinosaur' for similar AR experiences.

