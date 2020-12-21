Google Doodle celebrates Winter Solstice and Great Conjunction
The Monday doodle honors the Winter Solstice, the shortest day and longest night of the year, as well as a conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Winter solstice Astronomical event of the Solar System
Winter solstice with a difference to take place
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Google Doodle Temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepages to commemorate holidays and events
Google Doodle celebrates winter solstice and the 'great conjunction'Google on Monday celebrated the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the rare conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn with a doodle, in collaboration..
IndiaTimes
Jupiter Fifth planet from the Sun and largest planet in the Solar System
Jupiter and Saturn to overlap in sky tonight: "Aligned just right"If you look up at the sky just after sunset, you'll see something that hasn't happened in centuries.
CBS News
Christmas Star 2020: Jupiter, Saturn to meet in rare "great conjunction"On Monday evening, the two largest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, will appear to merge into a single source of light. It's the first visible..
CBS News
Watch Jupiter-Saturn celestial conjunction at Bengaluru planetarium on December 21State-run Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in the city centre has made arrangements to watch the celestial conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn planets on Monday..
IndiaTimes
Saturn Sixth planet from the Sun and second largest planet in the Solar System
