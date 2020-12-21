Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Google Doodle celebrates Winter Solstice and Great Conjunction

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
The Monday doodle honors the Winter Solstice, the shortest day and longest night of the year, as well as a conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published
News video: The Great Conjunction of 2020; What it is and how you can see it

The Great Conjunction of 2020; What it is and how you can see it 01:41

 This coming Monday kicks off Winter Solstice, the shortest day of the year, but stargazers out there will have something else to look forward to this next week with the Great Conjunction of 2020.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Winter solstice Winter solstice Astronomical event of the Solar System

Winter solstice with a difference to take place [Video]

Winter solstice with a difference to take place

The winter solstice will occur on Monday, heralding the shortest day and thestart of winter in the northern hemisphere.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Google Doodle Temporary alteration of the logo on Google's homepages to commemorate holidays and events

Google Doodle celebrates winter solstice and the 'great conjunction'

 Google on Monday celebrated the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the rare conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn with a doodle, in collaboration..
IndiaTimes

Jupiter Jupiter Fifth planet from the Sun and largest planet in the Solar System

Jupiter and Saturn to overlap in sky tonight: "Aligned just right"

 If you look up at the sky just after sunset, you'll see something that hasn't happened in centuries.
CBS News

Christmas Star 2020: Jupiter, Saturn to meet in rare "great conjunction"

 On Monday evening, the two largest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, will appear to merge into a single source of light. It's the first visible..
CBS News

Watch Jupiter-Saturn celestial conjunction at Bengaluru planetarium on December 21

 State-run Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium in the city centre has made arrangements to watch the celestial conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn planets on Monday..
IndiaTimes

Saturn Saturn Sixth planet from the Sun and second largest planet in the Solar System

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jupiter, Saturn will be the closest they have been in 400 years. How to view the 'great conjunction' [Video]

Jupiter, Saturn will be the closest they have been in 400 years. How to view the 'great conjunction'

Appearing as a “Christmas star,” the "great conjunction" happens next Monday, December 21, which also happens to be the Winter Solstice, marking the start of the winter season.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 01:31Published
Planets Combining to Form Rare 'Christmas Star' [Video]

Planets Combining to Form Rare 'Christmas Star'

NEW YORK — Astronomers are calling it the Great Conjunction of 2020. On December 21 — coincidentally the winter solstice — the two largest planets in our solar system will appear to almost merge..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:09Published
For the First Time in 800 Years, a “Christmas Star” Will Illuminate the Skies This Month [Video]

For the First Time in 800 Years, a “Christmas Star” Will Illuminate the Skies This Month

Jupiter and Saturn are set to put on quite the show on December 21.

Credit: Southern Living     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Google Doodle marks 'the great conjunction' of Jupiter, Saturn. How to watch it?

 The Northern hemisphere, on December 21, will mark the beginning of winter. On the same day, sky watchers would be treated with the majestic celestial...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Space DailyVoxMENAFN.comZee Newscbs4.com

Katy Perry Releases 'Cosmic Energy' EP to Mark Jupiter and Saturn Alignment

 The 'Smile' singer is celebrating Monday night's Great Conjunction when Jupiter and Saturn will be the closest together since 1623 with the release of a new EP.
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Just JaredMENAFN.comGothamist

Christmas Star 2020: Jupiter, Saturn to meet in rare "great conjunction"

 On Monday evening, the two largest planets in our solar system, Jupiter and Saturn, will appear to merge into a single source of light. It's the first visible...
CBS News