Modi govt bought farm products by paying 3 times of MSP, claims Rajnath Singh at Delhi rally

Zee News Friday, 25 December 2020
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday (December 25, 2020) promised the protesting farmers promise you that Minimum Support Price (MSP) will not end and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government bought crops at three times the MSP as compared to the UPA-led government.
