Modi govt bought farm products by paying 3 times of MSP, claims Rajnath Singh at Delhi rally
Friday, 25 December 2020 () Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday (December 25, 2020) promised the protesting farmers promise you that Minimum Support Price (MSP) will not end and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government bought crops at three times the MSP as compared to the UPA-led government.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of 3 years of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt in the state. During the address, Singh said, "CM Jai Ram Thakur has successfully run the govt for 3 yrs. I congratulate people of Himachal." Defence...
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on December 27 commented on ongoing farmers' protest and assured that no 'Mai Ka Lal' can take away land from farmers. "It's unfortunate that those who don't even..