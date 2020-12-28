Global  
 

After 'Go Corona Go', Union Minister Ramdas Athawale coins another slogan for new COVID-19 strain

DNA Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
The Rajya Sabha MP, who is also the minister of state for social justice in the Modi government had himself tested positive for the virus in October.
 Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment and president of Republican Party of India (RPI), Ramdas Athawale after his famous 'Go Corona, Corona Go' coined new slogan on new coronavirus strain. MoS Athawale said, "Earlier, I gave the slogan 'Go Corona, Corona Go' and now corona...

