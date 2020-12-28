After 'Go Corona Go', Union Minister Ramdas Athawale coins another slogan for new COVID-19 strain

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment and president of Republican Party of India (RPI), Ramdas Athawale after his famous 'Go Corona, Corona Go' coined new slogan on new coronavirus strain. MoS Athawale said, "Earlier, I gave the slogan 'Go Corona, Corona Go' and now corona...
The workers of Republican Party of India (RPI) celebrated outside the residence of Minister of State (MoS) for Social Justice and Empowerment and president of RPI, Dr Ramdas Athawale. They celebrated on November 08 after he returned home from a private hospital post his COVID-19 recovery. Athawale had tested positive for coronavirus on October 27.
Janata Dal (United) workers celebrated outside the party office in Bihar's Patna on December 27. They raised slogan-'Long Live Nitish Kumar'. Speaking to ANI, the party workers said, "Nitish has chosen RCP Singh (Rajya Sabha MP) as JD(U) chief. We are celebrating it."
Ramchandra Prasad Singh, member of Rajya Sabha has been elected as new party president of Janata Dal (United) on Dec 27. He took over the post from CM Nitish Kumar. During a press conference, JD (U) leader KC Tyagi said, "Nitish Kumar ji decided to relinquish the post of party president and proposed the name of RCP Singh for the same, following which RCP Singh has been elected as new party chief for next three years."
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed people of Himachal Pradesh via video-conference on completion of 3 years of Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP govt in the state. During the address, Singh said, "CM Jai Ram Thakur has successfully run the govt for 3 yrs. I congratulate people of Himachal." Defence Minister added, "When UPA was in power at Centre, Himachal Pradesh received only Rs 22,000 crores. When Modi govt came to power, we gave 3 times more, considering the economy of Himachal Pradesh, not its size."
PM Modi will also inaugurate the fully operational National Common Mobility Card service on the Airport Express Line at 11 AM via video conferencing.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi was addressing the people of the country on Sunday through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the protesting farmers...