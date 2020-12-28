Global  
 

"No corona, no corona": Minister Ramdas Athawale's new slogan for new virus strain

Mid-Day Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Union minister Ramdas Athawale, whose "go corona, go" chant became a national sensation, on Sunday came out with a new slogan, ''No Corona'', saying it was in response to the new strain of the novel coronavirus.

"I gave the "Go Corona Go" slogan and the virus is now going. But it also came near me, leading to my...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Watch: After ‘go corona’, Ramdas Athawale coins slogan for new Covid strain

Watch: After ‘go corona’, Ramdas Athawale coins slogan for new Covid strain 01:26

 After his ‘go corona, go’ slogan went viral earlier in the year, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has now coined another slogan for the new strain of coronavirus. ‘Earlier I gave the slogan 'Go Corona, Corona Go' and now corona is going. For the new coronavirus strain, I give the slogan of 'No...

