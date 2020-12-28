"No corona, no corona": Minister Ramdas Athawale's new slogan for new virus strain

Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Union minister Ramdas Athawale, whose "go corona, go" chant became a national sensation, on Sunday came out with a new slogan, ''No Corona'', saying it was in response to the new strain of the novel coronavirus.



"I gave the "Go Corona Go" slogan and the virus is now going. But it also came near me, leading to my...