New mutant COVID-19 strain has not entered state: Maharashtra government
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 () The new Covid-19 mutant strain found in the UK has not yet been detected in Maharashtra till date but the state is keeping its fingers crossed and is fully geared to tackle it whenever necessary, a top state medical officer said here on Tuesday.
"So far, from among all UK returnees in the past few days, 30 have tested positive...
Six cases of a mutant strain of coronavirus that first surfaced in the UK, have been detected in India. The new strain is believed to be 70...