Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth’s political drama is now khatam khatam!
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 () In 1996, when actor Rajinikanth’s powerful one-liner – ‘even God can’t save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa returns to power’ – hit the high notes ahead of the assembly election, the political party that benefited the most was the DMK. Twenty-four years later, ahead of another assembly election, the DMK is rejoicing again, and the AIADMK is sighing in relief.
Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth was discharged from Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital on December 27. According to the hospital administration, his blood pressure is now stable and his medical condition has improved. On December 25, Rajinikanth got hospitalised over 'severe fluctuations in blood...
Actor-politican Rajanikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on December 25 after complaining of "severe fluctuations in blood pressure". The 70-year-old Tamil superstar earlier this month..