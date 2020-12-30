Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tamil Nadu: Rajinikanth’s political drama is now khatam khatam!

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
In 1996, when actor Rajinikanth’s powerful one-liner – ‘even God can’t save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa returns to power’ – hit the high notes ahead of the assembly election, the political party that benefited the most was the DMK. Twenty-four years later, ahead of another assembly election, the DMK is rejoicing again, and the AIADMK is sighing in relief.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Rajinikanth discharged from hospital

Rajinikanth discharged from hospital 01:22

 Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth was discharged from Hyderabad's Apollo Hospital on December 27. According to the hospital administration, his blood pressure is now stable and his medical condition has improved. On December 25, Rajinikanth got hospitalised over 'severe fluctuations in blood...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

‘Only I know the pain’: Rajinikanth won’t enter politics, cites health reasons [Video]

‘Only I know the pain’: Rajinikanth won’t enter politics, cites health reasons

Superstar Rajinikanth has announced that he will not be taking the political plunge as announced earlier. He cited health concerns and said that only he knows the pain behind taking the decision. ‘I..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:24Published
'Some farmers misguided by their political masters': Javadekar attacks oppn [Video]

'Some farmers misguided by their political masters': Javadekar attacks oppn

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that 'some' agitating farmers were misguided by their 'political masters'. He added that they were showing as if it was the stand of all farmers of the country...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:52Published
Rajinikanth hospitalised over 'severe fluctuations in blood pressure' [Video]

Rajinikanth hospitalised over 'severe fluctuations in blood pressure'

Actor-politican Rajanikanth was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on December 25 after complaining of "severe fluctuations in blood pressure". The 70-year-old Tamil superstar earlier this month..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:05Published